Tokyo confirmed 1,909 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, up by about 200 from a week before.

The seven-day average of new cases came to 1,357, compared with 1,141.1 a week earlier. The number of severe cases under Tokyo’s criteria fell by two from Monday to three, while one death linked to the virus was reported on Tuesday.

On Monday, Japan confirmed 4,046 new cases, an increase of about 660 from a week before. Seventeen new deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported across the country the same day, while the number of severe cases fell by two from Sunday to 57.