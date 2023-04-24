Some Japanese nationals have started evacuating from Sudan by land, likely joining a United Nations convoy, a Japanese government source said Sunday, as fighting between the country’s military and a paramilitary force continues to escalate and triggers a humanitarian crisis.

The convoy appears to be headed to Port Sudan in the country’s northeast, according to the government source. Meanwhile, three Air Self-Defense Force aircraft arrived on Sunday in Djibouti, about 1,200 kilometers southeast of Sudan’s capital Khartoum, as part of the evacuation efforts.

The three planes on standby in the Horn of Africa are a C-130 and C-2 transport aircraft and a KC-767 aerial refueling plane.