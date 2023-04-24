Half a world away from the front line of Russia’s war in Ukraine there’s a stockpile of probably more than a million artillery shells on the Korean Peninsula — a hoard that’s drawing attention as South Korea’s leader heads to Washington.

President Yoon Suk-yeol has indicated his government may be open to changing its policy about providing lethal aid to Ukraine under certain conditions. That would be welcome news for U.S. President Joe Biden, who has been seeking help from partners to ease Kyiv’s perennial ammunition shortage.

Yoon’s office said any decision to send lethal aid depends on how far Russia goes in stepping up attacks on civilians. Yoon is due to meet Biden for a state visit on Wednesday, with security and economic cooperation high on the agenda.