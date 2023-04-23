The U.S. military evacuated American diplomats from Sudan, a week after embassy staff became stuck in the capital Khartoum as violence raged between rival military factions.

The mission, ordered by President Joe Biden, saw special operations forces positioned 1,288 kilometers away in Djibouti bring the Americans out on MH-47 Chinook helicopters. Fewer than 100 people were evacuated, officials said late Saturday, and there were no plans to retrieve other US citizens in Sudan.

“I am proud of the extraordinary commitment of our Embassy staff, who performed their duties with courage and professionalism,” Biden said. “I am grateful for the unmatched skill of our service members who successfully brought them to safety.”