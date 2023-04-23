  • King Charles, then the Prince of Wales, greets members of the public in Southend, England, in March 2022. | AFP-JIJI
London – Charles III will be officially crowned king next month, in a solemn religious service eight months after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

The set-piece coronation at Westminster Abbey on May 6 is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised.

Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066.

