Thai authorities on Saturday warned residents across large swathes of the country, including Bangkok, to avoid going outdoors due to extreme heat.

Parts of Asia are reporting extreme heat this month, with record-breaking temperatures seen in some countries. In Bangladesh and parts of India, extreme heat is leading to surges in power demand, causing power cuts and shortages for millions of people.

In the Bagna district of Bangkok the temperature reached 42 degrees Celsius, while the heat index — which includes relative humidity and measures what the temperature feels like — hit a record 54 C, according to the meteorological department.