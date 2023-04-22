The Ukrainian government plans to apply for membership in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal by the end of this year, a senior Ukrainian government official told a local news agency.

If Ukraine follows in the footsteps of Britain and its bid to join the pact, the free trade bloc would continue to move beyond its Pacific roots. In late March, Japan, Canada and nine other current CPTPP members agreed to admit Britain as the trade zone’s 12th member.

According to the Interfax-Ukraine news agency, Ukrainian Deputy Economy Minister and Trade Representative Taras Kachka unveiled a plan for Kyiv to soon make a decision on the country’s application to join the CPTPP, when he visited Washington for an event hosted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in mid-April.