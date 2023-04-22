At a summit next week with South Korean leader Yoon Suk-yeol, U.S. President Joe Biden will pledge “substantial” steps to underscore the U.S. commitment to deter a North Korean nuclear attack on South Korea, a senior American official said Friday.

“We are working extraordinarily and intensively with the South Koreans to take the necessary steps to buttress both public perception and the reality of our commitments,” the official said ahead of Yoon’s summit with Biden next Wednesday.

The official said it ranked as one of the greatest U.S. achievements that a number of Indo-Pacific countries that could have built nuclear weapons had chosen not to because of the protection of the so-called U.S. nuclear umbrella.