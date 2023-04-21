South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol heads to Washington on Monday, as the allies bolster military cooperation — including with U.S. regional partner Japan — over North Korea’s expanding nuclear weapons program.

Pyongyang has conducted another record-breaking string of sanctions-defying launches this year, including test-firing the country’s first solid-fuel ballistic missile this month — a key technical breakthrough for Kim Jong Un’s military.

In response, Yoon has pulled South Korea closer to long-standing ally Washington, and even sought to bury the hatchet with former colonial power Japan in a bid to contain North Korea.