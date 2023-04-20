Olga Slyshyk began to fear the worst in January this year when her husband, Mykhailo, a military engineer serving on the front line in eastern Ukraine, didn’t contact her on her birthday.

It wasn’t unusual for the 40-year-old trained lawyer to be offline for days at a time, but Slyshyk knew he would reach out — one way or another — on Jan. 14, if he was alive and well.

“I was sure he would call or find some way to congratulate me. But I had had a very bad dream and I already knew something was wrong,” she said in Kyiv, wearing black and holding her 2-year-old son Viktor.