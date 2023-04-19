  • Artillerymen of the Ukrainian 80th separate airborne assault brigade fire toward Russian positions on the front line near Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, on Tuesday | AFP-JIJI
  • AFP-Jiji

Druzhkivka, Ukraine – The screeching artillery shells crashing down from Russian positions in the embattled and rubble-strewn city of Bakhmut in east Ukraine shake 20-year-old sapper Denis the most.

“You hear a boom, a whistle and then an explosion. And of course the shrapnel,” the military engineer said, just hours after rotating from the fiercest battle of Russia’s invasion.

“That’s the worst. It’s scary — scary for anyone,” he said, adding he had no antidote to fear other than staying home.

