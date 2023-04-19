Infections with superbugs that are resistant to most drugs have presented a “huge challenge” in treating the devastating injuries of people wounded in the war in Ukraine, doctors in Germany said on Tuesday.

Superbugs — strains of bacteria resistant to antibiotics — were already considered a major health problem in Ukraine before Russia invaded, and researchers have warned the conflict could make the situation worse.

Out of 47 wounded patients evacuated from Ukraine to Berlin’s Charite University Hospital for treatment last year, 14 had injuries infected with multidrug-resistant bacteria, according to new research.