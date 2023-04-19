A government panel agreed on Tuesday to hold discussions on introducing a joint custody system for divorced parents to share custody of their children.

The family law subcommittee of the Legislative Council, which advises the justice minister, had a meeting behind closed doors on the topic. According to sources, many of its members said it is necessary to revise the current law that prohibits divorced parents from sharing custody of their children without exception.

In November last year, the subcommittee compiled an interim report that listed proposals for introducing a joint custody system as well as for maintaining the current system that gives sole custody to one parent after divorce.