In a bid to maximize manpower for any future conflict, Beijing has amended wartime recruitment rules to prioritize calling up experienced veterans and aim to attract better-educated entrants.

An amendment made public last week states that retired military personnel would be prioritized in wartime recruitment to rejoin their original active unit or take on similar positions. It also says that the State Council and Central Military Commission can adjust the conditions and methods for enlisting civilians in the military “within the scope of the law.”

The revision marks the first time for a separate section on recruitment rules during wartime to be included in the regulations. Military analysts say the initiatives are driven by Beijing’s concerns about a possible future conflict.