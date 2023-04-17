Former U.S. President Donald Trump has raised $15.4 million in the days since his unprecedented indictment by a Manhattan prosecutor, his campaign said, thanks to a surge of support from small-dollar donors.
Almost 98% of the donations since the indictment on March 30 came from donors who gave less than $200, and 24% came from first-time contributors to Trump, who has raised money continuously since first becoming a candidate in 2015. His average donation over the period was less than $50.
The surge follows a disappointing start to Trump’s fundraising. He raised a total of $18.8 million in the first quarter, including $4 million that came the day after a grand jury voted to indict the former president on March 30. That was less than the $20.4 million he raised in the fourth quarter of 2022, which included $9.5 million after he announced his third run for the White House on Nov. 15.
