Nursing care operators in Fukushima Prefecture have been running behind on creating business continuity plans, which will become mandatory from April next year.

Without the plans, it will be difficult for them to keep offering nursing care services during large-scale disasters or COVID-19 outbreaks, possibly impacting their business.

But because of a chronic labor shortage, the operators lack the personnel to work on the plans.

