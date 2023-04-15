The Group of Seven environment ministers meeting opened Saturday in Sapporo with calls by host Japan to back the use of controversial decarbonization technologies such as ammonia co-fired with coal as part of an effort to reach net zero emissions by mid-century.

But under what conditions the other G7 nations will agree to support such technologies remains unclear, with some countries concerned that co-firing is a costly and ineffective method to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Negotiators are reportedly wrangling over the wording of an agreement.

Under Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s so-called Green Transformation policies, Japan is pushing new technologies for coal-fired plants.