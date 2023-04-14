  • Masanobu Ogura, minister in charge of policies for children, explains the basic principles for child care policy on March 31 in Tokyo. | KYODO
The government of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida appears to have lost its bearings after pledging, as one of his policy priorities, to tackle the low birthrate issue with “measures on a different dimension” from past efforts.

In line with its basic economic and fiscal policy guidelines to be presented in June, the government plans to outline a general framework for doubling the budget for child care. It released a draft for the framework in late March. The government, however, has yet to come up with any concrete ideas on how to achieve the twofold increase.

In the draft, the government made clear its intention to abolish the income cap when child allowances are expanded. But the decision came after much disarray within the government and ruling coalition, exposing a lack of careful preparation.

