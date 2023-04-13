Leaders of nongovernmental organizations aiming to influence discussion at the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima urged Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday to engage in substantial debate on nuclear weapons.

The Civil 7 (C7), made up of NGOs from 72 countries and over 700 people, also urged G7 leaders to meet with atomic-bomb survivors in Hiroshima, and include in the final communique commitments such as unequivocally condemning threats to use nuclear weapons.

The NGOs are calling for G7 leaders to launch urgent negotiations to achieve the complete elimination of nuclear weapons before 2045.