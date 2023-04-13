Five teenage girls have been arrested in Tokyo for allegedly burning the arm of another teenage girl nine times with lit cigarettes — an act known as konjо̄ yaki — as part of a romantic dispute over a boy, media reports have said.
The five girls — ranging between 14 and 16 years old — allegedly assaulted a 15-year-old junior high school girl in January at a park in Tokyo’s Adachi Ward, slapping and kicking her in addition to the cigarette injury.
The suspects also threatened the victim by reportedly saying, “Get your arms out so I can burn them,” broadcaster FNN reported Wednesday.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.