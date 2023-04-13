Five teenage girls have been arrested in Tokyo for allegedly burning the arm of another teenage girl nine times with lit cigarettes — an act known as konjо̄ yaki — as part of a romantic dispute over a boy, media reports have said.

The five girls — ranging between 14 and 16 years old — allegedly assaulted a 15-year-old junior high school girl in January at a park in Tokyo’s Adachi Ward, slapping and kicking her in addition to the cigarette injury.

The suspects also threatened the victim by reportedly saying, “Get your arms out so I can burn them,” broadcaster FNN reported Wednesday.