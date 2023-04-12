The United States has serious concerns about Ukraine’s ability to make significant gains in an upcoming counteroffensive, as well as Kyiv’s capacity to keep defending against Russian strikes, according to a report Tuesday and related documents.
The papers are part of a trove of highly sensitive material that has been posted online, sparking a U.S. criminal investigation into a breach the Pentagon says poses a “very serious” risk to national security.
Ukraine is expected to launch an attack on invading Russian troops in the spring — its first major military push of the year.
