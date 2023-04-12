  • A Ukrainian serviceman examines remains of weapons at a former Russian troop position in the Kharkiv region on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI
    A Ukrainian serviceman examines remains of weapons at a former Russian troop position in the Kharkiv region on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI

  • AFP-Jiji

The United States has serious concerns about Ukraine’s ability to make significant gains in an upcoming counteroffensive, as well as Kyiv’s capacity to keep defending against Russian strikes, according to a report Tuesday and related documents.

The papers are part of a trove of highly sensitive material that has been posted online, sparking a U.S. criminal investigation into a breach the Pentagon says poses a “very serious” risk to national security.

Ukraine is expected to launch an attack on invading Russian troops in the spring — its first major military push of the year.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED