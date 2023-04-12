Goldman Sachs Group is set to start offering transaction banking services in Japan, as Chief Executive Officer David Solomon expands its management of cash flows for big companies.

The U.S. bank will launch the services in the world’s third-largest economy through Goldman Sachs Bank USA’s Tokyo branch, the company said in a statement Wednesday. Japan is the first country in Asia where the firm will offer the services, it said.

Goldman Sachs began handling money for large companies in the United States in 2020 and since introduced it to the United Kingdom, Germany and the Netherlands, in a bid to generate more stable revenue streams than volatile areas such as trading and investment banking. Its number of clients has doubled to more than 450 since 2020, according to a company presentation.