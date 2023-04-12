  • Goldman Sachs Group has said it is launching its transaction banking business for corporate clients in Japan, as the first country in Asia where it will offer the services. | REUTERS
    Goldman Sachs Group has said it is launching its transaction banking business for corporate clients in Japan, as the first country in Asia where it will offer the services. | REUTERS

Goldman Sachs Group is set to start offering transaction banking services in Japan, as Chief Executive Officer David Solomon expands its management of cash flows for big companies.

The U.S. bank will launch the services in the world’s third-largest economy through Goldman Sachs Bank USA’s Tokyo branch, the company said in a statement Wednesday. Japan is the first country in Asia where the firm will offer the services, it said.

Goldman Sachs began handling money for large companies in the United States in 2020 and since introduced it to the United Kingdom, Germany and the Netherlands, in a bid to generate more stable revenue streams than volatile areas such as trading and investment banking. Its number of clients has doubled to more than 450 since 2020, according to a company presentation.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED