The International Monetary Fund slightly lowered its outlook for the global economy on Tuesday, predicting that most countries will avoid a recession this year despite economic worries and geopolitical strains.

Concerns over high inflation, rising geopolitical tensions and financial stability hang over the updated forecasts, with the impact of war in Ukraine continuing to dampen growth and drive up consumer prices in many countries.

Persistent economic concerns could overshadow plans by the IMF and World Bank to promote an ambitious reform and fundraising agenda at this year’s spring meetings.