The U.S. has agreed to ramp up the Philippines’ military capabilities over the next five to 10 years as part of a roadmap that will see Manila receive equipment such as radars, military transport aircraft and drones, as well as coastal- and air-defense systems, as concerns rise over China’s growing presence in the region.

The “security sector assistance roadmap” is one of a flurry of defense and security issues discussed in “two-plus-two” talks held between the nations’ top diplomats and defense chiefs on Tuesday in Washington.

The Pentagon said the additional support will not only bolster Manila’s capacity to “resist coercion” but also “further integrate our strong bilateral ties into multilateral networks,” including with Japan and Australia, to strengthen collective deterrence against China, which they view as a challenge to the U.S.-led international order.