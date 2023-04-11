Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is scheduled to visit Egypt, Ghana, Kenya and Mozambique during Japan’s Golden Week holidays starting late April, ahead of the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima in May, the government said Tuesday.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, the government’s top spokesman, said at a regular news conference that confirming cooperation with major African countries to tackle global issues is “significant” for Japan, which holds the G7 presidency for this year.

With the G7 summit, which will be held in the prime minister’s home constituency, fast approaching, Kishida has expressed his willingness to strengthen ties with the “Global South,” a term that collectively refers to developing nations south of the equator.