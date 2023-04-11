The Cabinet on Tuesday approved a four-day trip for Crown Prince Akishino and his wife, Princess Kiko, to attend the coronation of Britain’s King Charles III on May 6.

The trip from May 4 to 7 to Britain will be the couple’s first official visit to the country and first time attending a foreign royal coronation, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

Departing from Tokyo on May 4 via a government-chartered plane, the two are scheduled to arrive in London that afternoon local time and stay at Claridge’s hotel.