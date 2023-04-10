A majority of voters oppose Sapporo’s bid to host the 2030 Winter Olympics and Paralympics, a Jiji Press exit poll has found.
Those opposing the idea of hosting the quadrennial event accounted for 53% of 651 voters who were surveyed after casting their ballots at polling stations in Sunday’s mayoral election in Sapporo.
Twenty-seven percent expressed support, while the remaining 20% answered neither or said they do not know.
