  • An monument to the Olympics at a park in Sapporo in December. More than half of 651 voters who were surveyed after casting their ballots at polling stations in Sunday's mayoral election in Sapporo were opposed to the idea of the city hosting the 2030 Winter Olympics and Paralympics. | KYODO
  • Jiji

A majority of voters oppose Sapporo’s bid to host the 2030 Winter Olympics and Paralympics, a Jiji Press exit poll has found.

Those opposing the idea of hosting the quadrennial event accounted for 53% of 651 voters who were surveyed after casting their ballots at polling stations in Sunday’s mayoral election in Sapporo.

Twenty-seven percent expressed support, while the remaining 20% answered neither or said they do not know.

