First, he lost his child in Seoul’s Halloween crowd crush. Then came a torrent of online abuse, upending his family’s once-private life and making him a target of mockery.

In October, Lee Jong-chul’s 24-year-old son was among more than 150 people killed in the disaster in the city’s popular Itaewon district. Grief-stricken, he spoke to media, pleading with South Korean politicians to take action.

Then, as has happened after incidents from the Sandy Hook mass shooting in the U.S. to the disappearance of British woman Nicola Bulley, an internet mob formed: Lee and his family’s personal tragedy was mocked, belittled and misrepresented online.