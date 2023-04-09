  • Demand for bicycle helmets is outstripping production, with cap-style ones in particularly short supply due to their popularity, after new safety law. | BLOOMBERG
Bicycle helmets are in short supply in Japan after a revised law obliging cyclists of all ages to make an effort to wear helmets went into effect this month.

Demand for helmets is outstripping production, with cap-style ones in particularly short supply due to their popularity.

At a bicycle shop in Tokyo’s Minato Ward, helmets in a variety of colors, mostly sporty ones, are lined up.

