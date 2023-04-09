Should conflict erupt over Taiwan, the war would look very different from the one in Ukraine.

Among the main differences, Taipei would rely more on an air and sea denial strategy using anti-ship missiles and naval mines as opposed to Kyiv’s use of tanks and artillery to repel Russia’s ground invasion.

But despite these differences, Taiwan’s military has been drawing valuable lessons from Kyiv’s defensive operations, experts say, including the effectiveness of asymmetric defense as well as the need to stockpile munitions, increase resilience and self-sufficiency and keep supply and communication lines open for as long as possible.