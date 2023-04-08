Russia has formally charged Wall Street Journal correspondent Evan Gershkovich with spying, Russian state media reported, citing people familiar with the case.
The reported charges by Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) come more than a week after the U.S. citizen was detained during a reporting trip to Ekaterinburg in Russia’s Ural Mountains region. Gershkovich has denied the changes, Tass reported.
Gershkovich, 31, was brought to Moscow and is being detained in the city’s Lefortovo Prison. It wasn’t clear until now whether the New Jersey native had been formally charged, although various Russian officials have referred to “charges” against him.
