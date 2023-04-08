Climate, energy and environment ministers from the Group of Seven advanced economies are considering stressing the importance of nuclear power for energy security in a joint statement to be issued after a meeting later this month, according to a draft of the statement.

The statement, seen Friday, is likely to note that G7 countries welcome Japan’s plan to release treated water from the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the ocean in a transparent way and in close coordination with the International Atomic Energy Agency, according to the draft.

The G7 climate, energy and environment ministers are scheduled to meet in Sapporo on April 15-16.