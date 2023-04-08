Beijing/Tokyo – Chinese Ambassador to Japan Wu Jianghao has said that espionage allegations against a Japanese employee of drugmaker Astellas Pharma, who is in detention in China, are becoming more clear.
Wu made the remark during his meeting with Kenta Izumi, leader of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, in Tokyo on Friday.
Chinese authorities have obtained solid evidence that the Japanese man had engaged in espionage, the ambassador said.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.