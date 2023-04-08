  • Chinese Ambassador to Japan Wu Jianghao | KYODO
    Chinese Ambassador to Japan Wu Jianghao | KYODO

  • JIJI, REUTERS

Beijing/Tokyo – Chinese Ambassador to Japan Wu Jianghao has said that espionage allegations against a Japanese employee of drugmaker Astellas Pharma, who is in detention in China, are becoming more clear.

Wu made the remark during his meeting with Kenta Izumi, leader of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, in Tokyo on Friday.

Chinese authorities have obtained solid evidence that the Japanese man had engaged in espionage, the ambassador said.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW