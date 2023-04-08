Japan intends to lead a discussion on artificial intelligence and its risks at the Group of Seven ministerial meeting on digital issues the country will host at the end of the month, communications minister Takeaki Matsumoto has said.

The push comes as the AI revolution, including chatbots like ChatGPT, has brought with it a range of concerns, such as the unauthorized collection of personal data and its impact on learning environments.

Matsumoto on Friday stressed the importance of multilateral efforts in advancing and regulating AI, saying at a news conference that Japan “would like to lead the discussion so its analysis and verification can proceed under an international framework.”