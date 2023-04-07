  • A veterinary researcher works at a laboratory in Mexico City last month. | AFP-JIJI
    A veterinary researcher works at a laboratory in Mexico City last month. | AFP-JIJI

Tzucacab, Mexico – As night fell in Mexico’s Yucatan jungle, veterinarian Omar Garcia extracted blood and fluids from a bat as part of an investigation aimed at preventing the next potential pandemic.

The goal of the Franco-Mexican project is to detect diseases — known as zoonoses — transmitted from animals to humans in tropical climates.

Bats are under scrutiny from the international scientific community as a possible source of coronavirus transmission.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW