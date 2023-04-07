  • Jiji

Nara – The suspect in the fatal shooting of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has voiced hope for relief for victims of the controversial religious group known as the Unification Church, his lawyers revealed on Thursday.

Tetsuya Yamagami, 42, has been indicted on murder and other charges and is currently being held at the Osaka Detention House. His lawyers spoke to reporters about his remarks in the nearby city of Nara on the day.

Tetsuya Yamagami | KYODO
