The new 225-meter-tall skyscraper in the capital’s popular Kabukicho nightlife district was revealed to the media Thursday ahead of its April 14 opening.

With 48 floors above ground and five below, Tokyu Kabukicho Tower houses two hotels as well as entertainment facilities like a theater, a concert hall and a movie house.

“We want it to be a facility that specializes in entertainment and motivates people to come to the area,” said Tomoo Kimura, an executive officer at Tokyu, which operates railway and urban development businesses.

