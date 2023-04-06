A Ground Self-Defense Force helicopter went missing near Okinawa Prefecture’s Miyakojima Island on Thursday afternoon, Defense Ministry sources said.
The UH60 chopper, carrying several SDF members, disappeared from the GSDF’s radar at around 4:30 p.m., the sources said.
The Coast Guard said its patrol ships are searching the ocean about 18 kilometers northwest of the Miyako airport.
