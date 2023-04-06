The sale of school backpacks for children entering elementary school in spring 2024 is already in full swing in Japan, with lightweight products attracting a lot of attention.

Backpacks weighing less than 1 kilogram are increasingly becoming popular, with children often required to carry electronic devices such as tablet computers in addition to textbooks and other school items.

Many of the lightweight options, which resemble Japan’s traditional randoseru leather school backpacks and offer similar features, are also priced at more affordable levels.