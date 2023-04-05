For decades, scientific studies suggested moderate drinking was better for most people’s health than not drinking at all, and could even help them live longer.

A new analysis of more than 40 years of research has concluded that many of those studies were flawed and that the opposite is true.

The review found that the risks of dying prematurely increase significantly for women once they drink 25 grams of alcohol a day, which is less than two standard cocktails containing 45 milliliters (1.5 ounces) of distilled spirits, two 360-mL beers or two 150-mL glasses of wine. The risks to men increase significantly at 45 g of alcohol a day, or just over three drinks.