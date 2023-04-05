Researchers have filmed a fish swimming at a depth of 8,336 meters in the Ogasawara Trench off Japan, recognized by Guinness World Records as the deepest fish ever recorded.

An international research group including Tokyo University of Marine Science and Technology and the University of Western Australia captured footage of the snailfish using unmanned monitoring equipment in the Pacific trench.

Hiroshi Kitazato, 74, former specially appointed professor of the Japanese university, received a certificate from Guinness World Records on Tuesday.