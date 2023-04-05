  • An image taken underwater by a robot of debris inside the pedestal, a structure supporting Reactor 1 at the stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in Okuma, Fukushima Prefecture | TEPCO / VIA AFP-JIJI
Fresh images from inside a crippled reactor at the Fukushima nuclear plant revealed heavy damage to its foundation and significant debris, its operator said.

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (Tepco) on Tuesday released a series of video clips from a robotic survey inside Fukushima No. 1 plant’s Reactor 1, one of three that suffered core meltdowns in 2011.

“There were areas that we could not see. But we believe (damage) is spread across large areas,” a Tepco official told a briefing.

