Fresh images from inside a crippled reactor at the Fukushima nuclear plant revealed heavy damage to its foundation and significant debris, its operator said.

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (Tepco) on Tuesday released a series of video clips from a robotic survey inside Fukushima No. 1 plant’s Reactor 1, one of three that suffered core meltdowns in 2011.

“There were areas that we could not see. But we believe (damage) is spread across large areas,” a Tepco official told a briefing.