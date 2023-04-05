A Japanese consul had a meeting Tuesday with a Japanese employee of drugmaker Astellas Pharma detained in China, according to diplomatic sources.

The Astellas employee is said to have told the consul that he has no particular health problems.

The Japanese government plans to continue to support the man while urging China to release him soon. It is not known whether the consular meeting was realized thanks to Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi’s meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Qin Gang, on Sunday.