More dolphins were found stranded on beaches east of Tokyo on Tuesday, a day after dozens of them had washed up in the same area.

Eight dolphins, of a species known as the melon-headed whale, were discovered at around 8 a.m. Tuesday along the shores of Isumi and Ichinomiya in Chiba Prefecture on the Pacific coast by local government officials and others. According to the officials, four of them were likely dead.

On Monday, a total of 33 dolphins, each approximately two meters long and likely to be adult, were found stranded over a distance of around 500 meters along the same shores. Three of them were dead.