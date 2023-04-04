A federal jury on Monday ordered Tesla Inc. to pay about $3.2 million to a Black former factory worker who won a lawsuit accusing the electric car maker of tolerating severe racial harassment at its flagship Fremont, California, assembly plant. The case is one of several involving working conditions at Tesla and other companies run by billionaire Elon Musk. Here is a look at what is at stake.

What discrimination claims is Tesla facing?

The trial involved Owen Diaz, a former elevator operator at the Fremont plant who said he was subjected to harassment including racial slurs and racist caricatures. Diaz won a $137 million verdict at a previous trial in 2021, but a federal judge lowered the jury’s award to $15 million while agreeing that Tesla was liable. Diaz opted for a new trial on damages, where a different jury on Monday awarded him $175,000 for emotional distress and $3 million in punitive damages.