  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (left) speaks at the Upper House Audit Committee on Monday. | KYODO
    Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (left) speaks at the Upper House Audit Committee on Monday. | KYODO

  • Jiji

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday demanded that China swiftly release a Japanese national detained by local authorities.

“We again strongly urge the Chinese side to swiftly release (the national) and allow visits by a Japanese consul,” Kishida told the Audit Committee of the House of Councilors.

Chinese authorities detained a Japanese man who is an employee of drugmaker Astellas Pharma in Beijing last month.

