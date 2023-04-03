Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday demanded that China swiftly release a Japanese national detained by local authorities.
“We again strongly urge the Chinese side to swiftly release (the national) and allow visits by a Japanese consul,” Kishida told the Audit Committee of the House of Councilors.
Chinese authorities detained a Japanese man who is an employee of drugmaker Astellas Pharma in Beijing last month.
