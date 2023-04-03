  • Susan Burns looks out the front of her home, which has been in the family since 1890, toward land that has been leased for solar energy production in Hereford, Missouri, on March 16. | AFP-JIJI
Fulton, Missouri – From her century-old home, Susan Burns has watched the sun set over her cousin’s field every day for 75 years. Now her cousin has agreed to have solar panels installed on the field, and an unhappy Burns finds herself in a fight.

Huge solar farms are being planned in this corner of Missouri, and as in other rural areas of the United States, residents sometimes are yanking the welcome mat.

Foreseeing vast expanses of solar farms replacing cropland, Burns began raising the issue with other community members at the Baptist church across the road.

