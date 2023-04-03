Nippon Telegraph and Telephone East and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone West said Monday that a network disruption has occurred in some of their service areas, with users of their Flet’s Hikari fiber-optic internet connection service and Hikari Denwa phone service being affected.

The disruption, believed to be caused by equipment failure, started around 7:10 a.m., affecting areas including parts of Tokyo. Osaka and some other prefectures across the country. Hikari Denwa users are currently unable to make phone calls, including emergency calls.

The two regional units of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone are now working to restore the services. They issued statements apologizing for the service disruption and urging affected customers to use mobile phones or public phones when they need to make emergency calls.