High school vocational students across Japan have recently been collaborating with local governments and businesses on startup projects and initiatives that bring value and give back to their communities.

Students have been involved in a range of ventures, such as devising a business model using deer and other wild game meat to make high-quality consumables, proposing local development plans to industry specialists and assisting their communities through educating youngsters about online harm as “cybersecurity volunteers.”

In 2018, students at Kochi Shogyo High School, a public school run by the municipal government, began designing bespoke food products and manufacturing them in cooperation with restaurants and other businesses in Kochi Prefecture.