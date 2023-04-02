  • Tokyo confirmed 789 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI
    Tokyo confirmed 789 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

  • JIJI, staff report

  • SHARE

Tokyo reported 789 new COVID cases on Sunday, an increase of 122 from a week earlier. One death was reported, while the number of severe cases in the capital remained unchanged from Saturday at four.

On Saturday, 7,426 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed nationwide, a decrease of about 870 from a week before. The number of severe cases across Japan fell by four from Friday to 63, while 16 new deaths were reported.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW