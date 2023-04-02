Tokyo reported 789 new COVID cases on Sunday, an increase of 122 from a week earlier. One death was reported, while the number of severe cases in the capital remained unchanged from Saturday at four.
On Saturday, 7,426 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed nationwide, a decrease of about 870 from a week before. The number of severe cases across Japan fell by four from Friday to 63, while 16 new deaths were reported.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.